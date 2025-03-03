New Delhi, March 3: The Supreme Court on Monday said that persons with disabilities must not face any discrimination in their pursuit of judicial service recruitments.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan further said that the state must provide them affirmative action to ensure an inclusive framework. "Any indirect discrimination that results in the exclusion of persons with disabilities, whether through cutoff or procedural barriers must be interfered with to uphold substantive equality," the Supreme Court said in its order. Ranveer Allahbadia ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show Controversy: Supreme Court Allows YouTuber-Podcaster To Resume ‘The Ranveer Show’ to With Content Restriction.

The top court struck down a rule of the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services Rules to the extent that it barred visually impaired and low-vision candidates from judicial service. PWD Candidates Now Can Apply for Judicial Service Exams in MP: Supreme Court Strikes Down Rule Ousting Visually Impaired in Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service, Says ‘None Should Be Included’.

The apex court said, "Visually impaired candidates cannot be said to be not suitable for judicial service and they are eligible to participate in selection for posts in judicial service." The verdict of the top court came in a suo motu case regarding Rule 6A of the Madhya Pradesh Services Examination (Recruitment and Conditions of Services) Rules 1994.

