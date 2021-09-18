New Delhi, September 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish at the death of eminent Odia litterateur and journalist Manorama Mohapatra, and said she will be remembered for her writings on a wide range of issues. Mohapatra died in Cuttack on Saturday. She was 87.

The former editor of the largest Odia daily 'Samaja' was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after she complained of chest pain. She died while undergoing treatment. Jharkhand Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Latehar.

ଲବ୍ଧ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ସାହିତ୍ୟିକା ମନୋରମା ମହାପାତ୍ରଜୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ଦୁଃଖିତ । ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଲେଖନୀ ଚାଳନା ପାଇଁ ସେ ସବୁଦିନ ପାଇଁ ମନେରହିବେ । ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମ ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ତଥା ସମାଜସେବା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ କାମ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଚିର ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରଖିବ । ତାଙ୍କର ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଶଂସକଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2021

Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra Ji. She will be remembered for her writings on a wide range of issues. She also made rich contributions to the media and did extensive community service. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

