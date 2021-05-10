New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma soon after he took oath as Chief Minister of Assam on Monday.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence in the state cabinet and said that it will add momentum to the development journey of the state and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

"Congratulations to Himanata Biswa Sarma and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people," he tweeted.

PM Modi also praised the former Chief Minister of the state Sarbananda Sonowal by saying that his contribution towards Assam's progress and strengthening the party is immense.

"My valued colleague Sarbananda Sonowal was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam's progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense," PM's another tweet said.

Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam at 12 noon today, replacing former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He is considered to be the charioteer of BJP's growth in the Northeast.

Sarma was administered the oath in presence of state Governor Jagdish Mukhi, the BJP national President JP Nadda and other leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)