New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed hope to overcome the global pandemic and work towards human welfare.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind too greeted people on the occassion, calling for people to "rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the people in need".

"Let us all resolve to deal with this pandemic of Covid-19 by following all the rules and guidelines and work for the well-being of society and the country," he added.

The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day. (ANI)

