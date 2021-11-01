New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the state's formation day.

The Prime Minister took to the microblogging site Twitter to wish the people on the occasion and said that the people of the state are known for their skills, determination and capacity.

"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state's Formation Day. The people of Andhra Pradesh are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of Aandhra Pradesh always be happy, healthy and successful," tweeted Modi. (ANI)

