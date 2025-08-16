New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished everyone on the occasion of Navroz, the Parsi New Year.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Warm wishes on the commencement of the Parsi New Year! We are all proud of the enduring contributions of Parsis to our nation. May this year bring happiness, prosperity and good health to all. Navroz Mubarak!"

Also Read | Shivpuri Road Accident: 4 Killed, Several Injured After Traveller Vehicle Collides With Loaded Truck in Madhya Pradesh; Victims From Gujarat.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings and best wishes to all her fellow citizens on the occasion of the Parsi New Year, Navroz.

"On the auspicious occasion of the Parsi New Year Navroz, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially Parsi brothers and sisters," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Also Read | Mumbai Landslide: 2 Dead in Landslide After Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Landslide in Vikhroli; Flights, Trains Delayed (Watch Video).

"Navroz symbolises renewal, hope, and prosperity. This important festival of the Parsi community is an occasion to celebrate our rich cultural heritage. The Parsi community's spirit of enterprise and its dedication to public welfare have made invaluable contributions to the progress of our nation. May this special festival bring peace and prosperity to all and inspire every citizen to contribute towards building an inclusive nation," the President said.

Parsi New Year, which is also called Navroz or Nowruz, marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. In Persian, 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day; this literally translates to 'new day'.

Navroz celebration is believed to date back to the time when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism, one of the earliest known monotheistic religions in the world, in Persia (now Iran). It was one of the most important religions in the ancient world until the emergence of Islam in the seventh century.

People from the Parsi community celebrate Navroz in special ways. They decorate their house with flower garlands swinging from the doors. They wear new clothes and visit the Zoroastrian fire temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)