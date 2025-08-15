Navroz is a special occasion that marks the Zoroastrian New Year or Parsi New Year and holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. Celebrated on the spring equinox, it symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and the renewal of life. For the Parsi community, Navroz is not just a change of calendar but a celebration of harmony, prosperity, and fresh beginnings. This year, Navroz 2025 falls on Friday, August 15. As we celebrate the Parsi New Year 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Happy Navroz wishes, Navroz 2025 greetings, Navroz 2025 HD wallpapers, Navroz 2025 wishes, and Navroz 2025 pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Navroz 2025 wishes and Parsi New Year messages and send them to your loved ones. Parsi New Year 2025 Date: When Is Nowruz in India? History, Significance, Key Traditions – All You Need To Know About Navroz.

Happy Navroz Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful Parsi New Year Filled With Love, Laughter, and Endless Happiness. Navroz Mubarak!

Parsi New Year Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Navroz Bring New Beginnings, Brighter Days, and Countless Blessings to Your Life. Happy Parsi New Year!

Parsi New Year Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Navroz, May Your Home Be Filled With Peace, Prosperity, and Harmony.

Parsi New Year Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year Bless You With Health, Wealth, and Success in All Your Endeavours. Navroz Mubarak!

Parsi New Year Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Welcome Parsi New Year, May Your Heart Be Filled With Hope and Your Life With Light.

Parsi New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Year of Togetherness, Joy, and Cherished Memories. Happy Navroz!

Navroz is celebrated by the Parsi communities around the globe to mark the beginning of the new year according to the Zoroastrian calendar. The name of the festival ‘Navroz’ is a Persian word, which means ‘new day’. On this day, Parsis pray for prosperity, health, and happiness in the year ahead and visit the Agiary (fire temple) dressed in traditional attire to offer prayers and seek blessings from Ahura Mazda, considered the supreme god in Zoroastrianism. This is a day of family feasts, and traditional delicacies are prepared and enjoyed with family and friends.

