New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda on his 64th birthday, lauding his remarkable contributions to the party.

In a post on X, Modi said, "I have known Nadda Ji for years and have witnessed his remarkable contributions to our party. He has carried out every organisational, legislative and executive responsibility with utmost diligence. He is at the forefront of efforts to ensure a healthier India."

Several other BJP leaders wished the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha who has been heading the ruling party since 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Nadda's simplicity, humility and tenacity are remarkable.

"He has been instrumental in scripting several success stories for the party. Nadda ji is also making commendable efforts in strengthening India's health sector," Singh added

