Ahmedabad, December 2: In an unfortunate incident in Gujarat, a 50-year-old man allegedly died after undergoing angioplasty in Ahmedabad recently. The incident occurred on Sunday, December 1. Police officials said that the deceased man from the Amraiwadi area had undergone angioplasty under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) at a private hospital in Bapunagar.

According to a report in TOI, the deceased man has been identified as Arvind Parmar. After the incident, the family members of Parmar, a daily wager, alleged medical negligence. They also asked the police to conduct a fair probe into alleged death of Parmar. On December 1, Parmar complained of chest pain at around 4.30 AM and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Bapunagar. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide in Ghatlodia After Husband Denies Her Medical Treatment for Tumour, Forces Her To Abort Pregnancy.

Doctors at the private hospital diagnosed Parmar with heart-related issues after preliminary investigation. They advised him to come at around 10 AM when a cardiologist would be available. Cops said that the doctors also prescribed primary medicines such as blood thinner to Parmar. At 10 AM, Parmar returned to the hospital and was examined by a cardiologist.

The cardiologist found Parmar had blocks ranging from 40 to 90 per cent in three of his arteries. Based on doctors advice, Parmar immediately underwent angiography and angioplasty. A police officer said that after undergoing angioplasty, Parmar was shifted to the ICU and was stable for half an hour. Soon, he complained about chest pain and uneasiness. Gujarat Shocker: 18-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies After Ragging by Seniors in GMERS Medical College; Probe Launches.

This prompted immediate medical intervention. However, Parmar could not be saved. Meanwhile, his family have alleged medical negligence on part of the hospital. The doctors have submitted videography of the angioplasty to the police and suggested it to be examined by experts for further investigation.

