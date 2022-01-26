New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day on Wednesday and said this is an occasion to recall the great women and men who worked towards the making of the Constitution.

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Five Others for Copyright Act Violation.

Modi tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

After attending the Republic Day parade ceremony here, he tweeted, "On Republic Day, we recall the great women and men who worked towards the making of our Constitution. We also reiterate our commitment to fulfil their dreams for our nation."

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Unfurls National Flag in Lucknow.

The prime minister earlier paid homage at the National War Memorial, dedicated to soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

"India will always be proud of all those who protect our nation," he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)