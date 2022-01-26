Mumbai, January 26: Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police. Sundar Pichai Says He Is Devastated To See the Worsening COVID-19 Crisis in India, Google CEO Announces Rs 135 Crore Fund.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

