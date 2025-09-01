Patna (Bihar) [India], September 1 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to win the upcoming Bihar Assembly election through "vote theft". He also urged the people to stay alert to protect their voting rights, otherwise " Modi and Amit Shah will drown you."

"PM Modi has a habit of stealing. He steals votes, steals money. And they (BJP) take care of people who fled India after looting the country's banks," Kharge said at a public meeting held here on the concluding day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: As PM Narendra Modi Wraps Up China Visit, Marco Rubio Calls US-India Partnership 'Defining Relationship of 21st Century'.

"Modi is trying to win in the Bihar election through vote theft. You should stay alert. If you don't stay alert, Modi and Shah will drown you," he said.

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi brought the right to vote to the country after Independence. We should not lose that right, so we have to fight hard. We have to eliminate the threat to our voting rights," he said.

Also Read | International Primate Day 2025: Kaziranga National Park Celebrates Awareness Event in Burapahar, Showcasing Community Role in Conservation (See Pics).

The 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded in Patna on Monday. The main agenda of the yatra was to oppose the Special Intensive Revision being conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar and to justify the recent "vote chori" allegations made by Rahul Gandhi against the ECI.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi's China visit on Monday, mentioning that the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodh" is not limited to India and has also reached Beijing.

"Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod, Bihar mein naya naara chala hai (There is a new slogan in Bihar), 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd'...Even in China and the US, people are saying 'Vote chor, gaddi Chhodd'" Rahul Gandhi told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was going to unleash a 'hydrogen bomb' about the SIR exercise in Bihar.

"I am warning them, the people of BJP better hear this well. You have all seen the Atom bomb on the Vote theft, now you will see the Hydrogen Bomb on this," he said.

"The same forces that assassinated Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to assassinate the Constitution. We will not let them assassinate the Constitution, no matter what happens. Bihar is a revolutionary state. It has sent a message to the entire country- we will not let 'vote theft' happen," the Lok Sabha LoP said.

The 16-day yatra, taken out by Rahul Gandhi to highlight the alleged case of 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the alleged irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI), concluded in Patna today.

Multiple INDIA bloc leaders have attended the yatra at various points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had joined the rally. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)