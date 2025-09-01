Kaziranga , September 1: Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, in collaboration with Aaranyak NGO, celebrated International Primate Day on Monday at Rhinoland Park in Burapahar Range of Kaziranga National Park. International Primate Day is observed annually on September 1 to raise awareness and encourage action for the protection and conservation of the world's primate species.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of 40 students from Kaliabor College and Jakhalabandha Higher Secondary School, along with community members from the surrounding areas of Kaziranga. Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, stated that several Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) of Kaziranga actively participated in the programme, including Amgurichang, Amguri Bagan, Panbari, Diffaloo Pathar, Borbheta, and Rangaloo. Kaziranga National Park Expansion Approved: Assam Cabinet Adds 47,000 Hectares to Boost Wildlife Conservation and Eco-Tourism.

"Their involvement highlighted the crucial role of local communities in primate conservation and habitat protection. The programme began with an introductory session, followed by a guided primate walk in the nearby forest that allowed participants to observe primate habitats and understand their ecological significance firsthand. A live session on primates provided engaging insights into their behaviour, role in the ecosystem, and conservation needs," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

"Participants also witnessed a canopy bridge-making demonstration and installation, where jute ropes were used to showcase how such structures can help primates safely cross highways and reduce roadkill incidents," Dr Ghosh added. She further said that the resource person, Dr Dilip Chetry, Director and Head of the Primate Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak, delivered an inspiring session on primate ecology and conservation challenges in Assam. Kaziranga's Roaring Success: Home to World's 3rd Highest Tiger Density, Says Report.

"Interactive discussions, educational sessions, and community interactions made the event lively and informative for both students and villagers. The initiative underscored Kaziranga's commitment to not only conserving its iconic megafauna but also to promoting awareness and protection of lesser-known but equally significant wildlife such as primates," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

The programme concluded with a call for continued collaboration between Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, Aaranyak, local communities, and students to ensure a secure future for primates and their habitats in the greater Kaziranga landscape.

