New Delhi, March 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 during a programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. The Union Cabinet under the leadership of PM Modi has greenlit the expansion of the Delhi Metro with the approval of two new corridors under Phase-IV of the project on Wednesday, in a significant move aimed at bolstering the public transportation infrastructure in the national capital.

According to a press release, the two approved corridors, namely the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and the Inderlok to Indraprastha lines, are expected to play a pivotal role in improving Metro connectivity across various parts of Delhi. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Two Additional Corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 (Watch Video).

The project's total cost is estimated at Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Government of India, the Government of Delhi, and international funding agencies. These corridors, spanning a combined length of 20.762 kilometers, aim to provide seamless connectivity to commuters across different parts of the city. The Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block corridor, stretching over 8.385 kilometers, will be entirely elevated and will encompass eight stations.

Meanwhile, the Inderlok to Indraprastha corridor, covering 12.377 kilometers, will comprise 11.349 kilometers of underground lines and 1.028 kilometers of elevated lines, housing a total of 10 stations. One of the highlights of the Inderlok to Indraprastha line is its enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana. PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Loans to One Lakh Street Vendors on March 14 Under PM SVANidhi Scheme.

Commuters from these areas will benefit from direct access to central and east Delhi, thanks to seamless interchange facilities with other Metro lines, including the Green, Red, Yellow, Airport, Magenta, Violet, Pink, and Blue Lines. These corridors will also witness the establishment of eight new interchange stations, strategically located at key junctures such as Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Dilli, and Saket G Block. These interchange stations are expected to significantly improve interconnectivity among all operational lines of the Delhi Metro network.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has already commenced pre-bid activities and the preparation of tender documents. The construction of these new corridors is slated for completion by March 2026 in stages, adding another feather to the cap of the Delhi Metro, which is already recognized as one of the fastest-growing Metro networks globally.

