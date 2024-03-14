Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, March 14, interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme in Delhi. He also laid the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4. Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said, "Today's program PM SVANidhi Mahotsav is dedicated to those who are always around us and without them we cannot imagine our lives. We saw the power of these street vendors during the Covid. Today, I heartily congratulate each of our street vendors, street vendors, and roadside shopkeepers on this event." PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Loans to One Lakh Street Vendors on March 14 Under PM SVANidhi Scheme.

PM Modi in Delhi

