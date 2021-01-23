Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kolkata on Saturday to participate in the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

After reaching Kolkata, he first visited the National Library in Kolkata and interacted with artists and delegates of the library.

He later reached Victoria Memorial, where the Parakram Diwas celebrations were organised. PM Modi was accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Prime Minister also participated in an 'interactive exhibition' organised in Victoria Memorial depicting 125 most important events of Netaji's life. The exhibition will continue for next two years and is titled 'Nirbheek Subhas'.

PM Modi later greeted the people gathered to participate in the cultural programme organised at Victoria Memorial on the occasion of 'Parakram Diwas'. He also met the family members of the Indian Army founder.

The programme started with a rendition of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' by children clad in khaki uniforms.

Later singer Papon sang a song dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose titled "Subhas ji--Wo Jan-e-hind aa gaye", followied by legendary singer Usha Uthup performing a soulful rendition of iconic Rabindrasangeet 'Ekla Chalo Re'.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road today.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a crucial role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)