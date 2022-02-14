New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack on their convoy in Pulwama in 2019, and said their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.

In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district, 40 CRPF personnel made the supreme sacrifice.

Also Read | Intel Reportedly Working on Energy-Efficient Crypto Chip, Jack Dorsey To Be One of the First Buyers.

In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force had carried out an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting terrorist camps.

Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country."

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Uttar Pradesh Reported 9.45% Voter Turnout, Uttarakhand 5.03% and Goa 10.86% Till 9AM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)