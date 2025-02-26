New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

His invaluable sacrifice, courage and struggle in the independence movement can never be forgotten by the grateful nation, Modi said in a post post on X.

Savarkar was also a prolific writer and many of his ideas, especially on Hindutva, have grown in influence since his death in 1966, becoming tenets of Hindu nationalism.

