New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Sivakumara Swamiji of the Siddaganga Math in Karnataka on his birth anniversary, and said "we will always remember his unparalleled community service".

"I pay homage to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. He lives in the hearts of countless people," Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

"We will always remember his unparalleled community service and his emphasis on healthcare and education. We will keep working to fulfill his dreams," the prime minister said.

Shivakumara Swamiji, who headed the Siddaganga Math in Karnataka and was known as the 'Walking God' among his countless followers, passed away in 2019.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Central, Northwest India To Sizzle Over Next Few Days; Rainfall Expected Over Assam-Meghalaya Region, Arunachal Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)