Mumbai, April 1: Central and northwest India saw the mercury soar beyond 40 degrees Celsius in March. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperatures are above the normal average by 4 to 5 degrees. IMD said Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh will witness heatwave conditions from April 1 to 5, and the condition is very likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity.

Apart from this, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, interior Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Marathwada, and Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch region is very likely to experience isolated heatwave conditions over the next few days. Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Spell Continue Over Central, West India; Northeastern States To Witness Rainfall.

Press Release on Monthly Outlook for Temperature and Rainfall During April 2022:

Press Release on Monthly Outlook for the Temperature and Rainfall during April 2022 For more details, please visit https://t.co/ngWm5hNif1 pic.twitter.com/PZhRn53sxM — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 31, 2022

As per the IMD, there will be a fall in maximum temperatures by about 1 to 2 degrees over the plains of Northwest India during the next 2 to 3 days, while there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees over most parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter. East India will not see a significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 2 days, however, there will be a fall in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees thereafter. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest parts of the country during next 4 to 5 days, said IMD.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is likely over the Assam-Meghalaya region and Arunachal Pradesh on April 1, and from April 3 to 5, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim from April 3 to 5. IMD said under the influence of trough or wind discontinuity over south Peninsular India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal region, and South Interior Karnataka may witness light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall during the next 5 days. IMD has also predicted isolated thunderstorms or lightning activity over Kerala and Mahe region during the next 5 days.

