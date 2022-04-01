Xiaomi India is all set to launch the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone in the country soon. The handset has already been launched in the global market, and now, it will make its way to the Indian market. Xiaomi India has teased the device on its official Twitter handle. Xiaomi 12 & Xiaomi 12 Pro Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Global Launch: Report.

The Tweet reads, "Life is a show, let's make it worth the wait. #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is coming soon to India! Because the show is incomplete without "The Showstopper".

Life is a show, let's make it worth the wait.#𝑋𝑖𝑎𝑜𝑚𝑖12𝑃𝑟𝑜 5𝐺 is coming soon to India! Because the show is incomplete without "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿". pic.twitter.com/OEmOCb1tcy — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 31, 2022

According to a report, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is likely to debut in India this month and will replace the Xiaomi 11 Series. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G could carry similar specifications as that of the global model.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. Just like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For photography, the handset could get a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto shooter. The smartphone might pack a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

