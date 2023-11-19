New Delhi, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lakshmibai Newalkar, the Rani of Jhansi, on her birth anniversary on Sunday. Remembering her bravery, PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X' and said, "My heartfelt tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, the symbol of the bravery of Indian women power, on her birth anniversary. The story of his courage, struggle and sacrifice against the atrocities of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation of the country."

Rani Laxmibai, popularly known as Queen of Jhansi, played an important role during India's first war of independence (1857-58). Rani Laxmibai, one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857, was born on November 19, 1828. Rani Lakshmi Bai Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Warrior Queen of Jhansi on Her Birth Anniversary, Says ‘Her Courage and Sacrifice Will Continue to Inspire Generations’.

भारतीय नारीशक्ति के पराक्रम की प्रतीक रानी लक्ष्मीबाई को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन। विदेशी हुकूमत के अत्याचार के खिलाफ उनके साहस, संघर्ष और बलिदान की गाथा देश की हर पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करती रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

Rani Laxmibai died fighting British colonial rulers near Gwalior in a place known as Kotah-ki-Serai in 1858.

