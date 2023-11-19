Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 19, paid tributes to Rani Lakshmi Bai, the warrior queen of Jhansi, on her birth anniversary. Modi said that her struggle, courage and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of the country. Lakshmi Bai is a pivotal figure of the 1857 rebellion against the colonial rule, also characterised as India's first war of independence, as she laid down her life while bravely fighting British forces to resist their attempt to annex her kingdom. Independence Day 2023 Special: Remembering Freedom Fighter and 'Jhansi Ki Rani' Lakshmi Bai, the Epitome of Bravery and Courage.

Rani Lakshmi Bai Jayanti 2023

भारतीय नारीशक्ति के पराक्रम की प्रतीक रानी लक्ष्मीबाई को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन। विदेशी हुकूमत के अत्याचार के खिलाफ उनके साहस, संघर्ष और बलिदान की गाथा देश की हर पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करती रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)