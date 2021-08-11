New Delhi, August 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Balaji Tambe, saying he will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth.

Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness. Also Read | BJP Cancels Membership of Ex-BSP Legislator Jitendra Singh Bablu After Rita Bahuguna Joshi Lodges Protest.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2021

He was 81.

