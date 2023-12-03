New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the first president of India Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary.

Remembering Rajendra Prasad on his 139th birth anniversary, PM Modi in a social media post said that Dr. Rajendra Prasad's profound wisdom and steadfast leadership during pivotal moments in our history are a source of great pride.

"His endeavours as a champion of democracy and unity continue to resonate across generations. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary," PM Modi posted on X.

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Rajendra Prasad was the first President of India from 1950 to 1962.

He was a politician and lawyer by training who joined the Indian National Congress during the Independence Movement.

He was an avid supporter of Mahatma Gandhi and was imprisoned by British authorities during the Salt Satyagraha of 1931 and the Quit India movement of 1942. (ANI)

