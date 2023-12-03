Hyderabad, December 3: The counting of votes for the Telangana election 2023 results is underway today, December 3. In addition to the Telangana election 2023 results, people must be keen to check the list of winning candidates of the BRS, the Congress, the BJP and the AIMIM. Therefore, we have compiled the constituency-wise list of leading/winning candidates in the Telangana assembly elections 2023. Check out the winners list below. It will updated once final results are out. Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.

The assembly election 2023 in Telangana was seen as a triangular contest between the ruling BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), and the Congress and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). However, the exit polls indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the BRS and the Congress. with the BJP playing marginal role. In case of a hung assembly, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and the BJP could play a kingmaker. Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on NTV Telugu: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Telangana Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Leading/Winning Candidates List:

Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Name Leading/Winning Party Name
Sirpur
Chennur
Bellampalli
Mancherial
Asifabad
Adilabad
Boath
Nirmal
Mudhole
Khanapur
Armur
Bodhan
Jukkal
Banswada
Yellareddy
Kamareddy  Revanth Reddy Congress
Nizamabad Urban
Nizamabad Rural
Balkonda
Koratla
Jagtial
Dharmapuri
Ramagundam
Manthani
Peddapalle
Karimnagar
Choppadandi
Vemulawada
Sircilla
Manakondur
Huzurabad
Husnabad
Siddipet
Medak
Narayankhed
Andole
Narsapur
Zahirabad
Sangareddy
Patancheru
Dubbak
Gajwel  K Chandrashekhar Rao BRS
Medchal
Malkajgiri
Quthbullapur
Kukatpally
Uppal
Ibrahimpatnam
Lal Bahadur Nagar
Maheshwaram
Rajendranagar
Serilingampally
Chevella
Pargi
Vikarabad
Tandur
Musheerabad
Malakpet
Amberpet
Khairatabad
Jubilee Hills  Md Azharuddin Congress
Sanathnagar
Nampally
Karwan
Goshamahal  Mogili Sunitha Congress
Charminar
Chandrayangutta  Akbaruddin Owaisi AIMIM
Yakutpura
Bahadurpura
Secunderabad
Secunderabad Cantonment
Kodangal
Narayanpet
Mahbubnagar
Jadcherla
Devarkadra
Makthal
Wanaparthy
Gadwal
Alampur
Nagarkurnool
Achampet
Kalwakurthy
Shadnagar
Kollapur
Devarakonda
Nagarjuna Sagar
Miryalaguda
Huzurnagar
Kodad
Suryapet
Nalgonda
Munugode
Bhongir
Nakrekal
Thungathurthi
Alair
Jangaon
Ghanpur Station
Palakurthi
Dornakal
Mahabubabad
Narsampet
Parkal
Warangal West
Warangal East
Waradhanapet
Bhupalpalle
Mulug
Pinapaka
Yellandu
Khammam
Palair
Madhira
Wyra
Sathupalli
Kothagudem
Aswaraopeta
Bhadrachalam

The Telangana assembly election 2023 was held on November 30. The state, which has 119 seats, a voter turnout of 70.60 percent. In 2018, the BRS (then TRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, retained power by winning 88 seats. The Congress came second with 19 seats. The AIMIM secured seven seats and the TDP bagged two seats. The BJP could win just one seat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).