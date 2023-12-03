Hyderabad, December 3: The counting of votes for the Telangana election 2023 results is underway today, December 3. In addition to the Telangana election 2023 results, people must be keen to check the list of winning candidates of the BRS, the Congress, the BJP and the AIMIM. Therefore, we have compiled the constituency-wise list of leading/winning candidates in the Telangana assembly elections 2023. Check out the winners list below. It will updated once final results are out. Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.
The assembly election 2023 in Telangana was seen as a triangular contest between the ruling BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), and the Congress and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). However, the exit polls indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the BRS and the Congress. with the BJP playing marginal role. In case of a hung assembly, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and the BJP could play a kingmaker. Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on NTV Telugu: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.
Telangana Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Leading/Winning Candidates List:
|Constituency Name
|Leading/Winning Candidate Name
|Leading/Winning Party Name
|Sirpur
|Chennur
|Bellampalli
|Mancherial
|Asifabad
|Adilabad
|Boath
|Nirmal
|Mudhole
|Khanapur
|Armur
|Bodhan
|Jukkal
|Banswada
|Yellareddy
|Kamareddy
|Revanth Reddy
|Congress
|Nizamabad Urban
|Nizamabad Rural
|Balkonda
|Koratla
|Jagtial
|Dharmapuri
|Ramagundam
|Manthani
|Peddapalle
|Karimnagar
|Choppadandi
|Vemulawada
|Sircilla
|Manakondur
|Huzurabad
|Husnabad
|Siddipet
|Medak
|Narayankhed
|Andole
|Narsapur
|Zahirabad
|Sangareddy
|Patancheru
|Dubbak
|Gajwel
|K Chandrashekhar Rao
|BRS
|Medchal
|Malkajgiri
|Quthbullapur
|Kukatpally
|Uppal
|Ibrahimpatnam
|Lal Bahadur Nagar
|Maheshwaram
|Rajendranagar
|Serilingampally
|Chevella
|Pargi
|Vikarabad
|Tandur
|Musheerabad
|Malakpet
|Amberpet
|Khairatabad
|Jubilee Hills
|Md Azharuddin
|Congress
|Sanathnagar
|Nampally
|Karwan
|Goshamahal
|Mogili Sunitha
|Congress
|Charminar
|Chandrayangutta
|Akbaruddin Owaisi
|AIMIM
|Yakutpura
|Bahadurpura
|Secunderabad
|Secunderabad Cantonment
|Kodangal
|Narayanpet
|Mahbubnagar
|Jadcherla
|Devarkadra
|Makthal
|Wanaparthy
|Gadwal
|Alampur
|Nagarkurnool
|Achampet
|Kalwakurthy
|Shadnagar
|Kollapur
|Devarakonda
|Nagarjuna Sagar
|Miryalaguda
|Huzurnagar
|Kodad
|Suryapet
|Nalgonda
|Munugode
|Bhongir
|Nakrekal
|Thungathurthi
|Alair
|Jangaon
|Ghanpur Station
|Palakurthi
|Dornakal
|Mahabubabad
|Narsampet
|Parkal
|Warangal West
|Warangal East
|Waradhanapet
|Bhupalpalle
|Mulug
|Pinapaka
|Yellandu
|Khammam
|Palair
|Madhira
|Wyra
|Sathupalli
|Kothagudem
|Aswaraopeta
|Bhadrachalam
The Telangana assembly election 2023 was held on November 30. The state, which has 119 seats, a voter turnout of 70.60 percent. In 2018, the BRS (then TRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, retained power by winning 88 seats. The Congress came second with 19 seats. The AIMIM secured seven seats and the TDP bagged two seats. The BJP could win just one seat.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).