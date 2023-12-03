Hyderabad, December 3: The counting of votes for the Telangana election 2023 results is underway today, December 3. In addition to the Telangana election 2023 results, people must be keen to check the list of winning candidates of the BRS, the Congress, the BJP and the AIMIM. Therefore, we have compiled the constituency-wise list of leading/winning candidates in the Telangana assembly elections 2023. Check out the winners list below. It will updated once final results are out. Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.

The assembly election 2023 in Telangana was seen as a triangular contest between the ruling BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), and the Congress and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). However, the exit polls indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the BRS and the Congress. with the BJP playing marginal role. In case of a hung assembly, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and the BJP could play a kingmaker. Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on NTV Telugu: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Telangana Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Leading/Winning Candidates List:

Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Name Leading/Winning Party Name Sirpur Chennur Bellampalli Mancherial Asifabad Adilabad Boath Nirmal Mudhole Khanapur Armur Bodhan Jukkal Banswada Yellareddy Kamareddy Revanth Reddy Congress Nizamabad Urban Nizamabad Rural Balkonda Koratla Jagtial Dharmapuri Ramagundam Manthani Peddapalle Karimnagar Choppadandi Vemulawada Sircilla Manakondur Huzurabad Husnabad Siddipet Medak Narayankhed Andole Narsapur Zahirabad Sangareddy Patancheru Dubbak Gajwel K Chandrashekhar Rao BRS Medchal Malkajgiri Quthbullapur Kukatpally Uppal Ibrahimpatnam Lal Bahadur Nagar Maheshwaram Rajendranagar Serilingampally Chevella Pargi Vikarabad Tandur Musheerabad Malakpet Amberpet Khairatabad Jubilee Hills Md Azharuddin Congress Sanathnagar Nampally Karwan Goshamahal Mogili Sunitha Congress Charminar Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi AIMIM Yakutpura Bahadurpura Secunderabad Secunderabad Cantonment Kodangal Narayanpet Mahbubnagar Jadcherla Devarkadra Makthal Wanaparthy Gadwal Alampur Nagarkurnool Achampet Kalwakurthy Shadnagar Kollapur Devarakonda Nagarjuna Sagar Miryalaguda Huzurnagar Kodad Suryapet Nalgonda Munugode Bhongir Nakrekal Thungathurthi Alair Jangaon Ghanpur Station Palakurthi Dornakal Mahabubabad Narsampet Parkal Warangal West Warangal East Waradhanapet Bhupalpalle Mulug Pinapaka Yellandu Khammam Palair Madhira Wyra Sathupalli Kothagudem Aswaraopeta Bhadrachalam

The Telangana assembly election 2023 was held on November 30. The state, which has 119 seats, a voter turnout of 70.60 percent. In 2018, the BRS (then TRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, retained power by winning 88 seats. The Congress came second with 19 seats. The AIMIM secured seven seats and the TDP bagged two seats. The BJP could win just one seat.

