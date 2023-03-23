New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday paid homage to socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a towering intellectual and a prolific thinker who contributed immensely to India's freedom struggle.

Modi tweeted, "He was a towering intellectual and prolific thinker who contributed immensely to India's freedom struggle and later as a dedicated leader as well as MP. We are working hard to fulfil his vision for a strong India."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two Male Cheetahs Released in Free-Ranging Area in Kuno National Park.

Born in 1910, Lohia enriched socialist politics with his ideas rooted in grassroots and mass politics and was also instrumental in spearheading an alliance of opposition parties to a position to challenge the then-dominant Congress party.

He died in 1967 and has been an inspiration for a host of leaders and different political parties.

Also Read | Ajay Banga, US Nominee for World Bank President, To Visit India for Final Stop on Global Tour on March 23-24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)