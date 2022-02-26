New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

In a tweet, Modi hailed him as a great freedom fighter who, he said, was an epitome of sacrifice and resolve.

His life dedicated to serving the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for the countrymen, the prime minister said.

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar died in 1966.

