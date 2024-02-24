New Delhi, February 24: A 10-year-old boy from Bangladesh tragically lost his life during a circumcision procedure at a city hospital in Dhaka. On February 20, Hanif Tahmid was administered with anesthesia injection and an operation was conducted on him, post which he never recovered his consciousness. Tahmid's family has accused the centre of giving their son an overdose injection that caused his death.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the doctors present at the hospital during the time of the incident stated that the boy became unconscious after receiving anesthesia for the surgery. They further claimed that the child remained unconscious for an extended period of time, and the hospital authorities failed to address the urgency of the situation. Medical Negligence Case in Surat: Six-Year-Old Girl Dies During CT Scan in Gujarat, Family Alleges Overdose.

The child's condition deteriorated rapidly during this time. Meanwhile, it was discovered that the hospital lacked an intensive care unit (ICU), prompting the parents to seek transfer of the child to another medical facility. Despite the parents' efforts to arrange for an ambulance to transfer Tahmid to another medical facility, tragically, the child passed away at the hospital as the emergency vehicle arrived too late. Uttar Pradesh Medical Negligence Case: Doctor Removes Woman’s Uterus Instead of Gall Bladder During Operation in Varanasi, Booked.

10-Year-Old Girl Dies During Circumcision Procedure:

The child's father asserted that he was not consulted by the doctors before the surgery regarding the anesthesia injection. He further stated that injection was administered without his permission as he had never authorised the hospital to give anesthesia to his child. The bereaved father has demanded an investigation into the matter and called for strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The incident underscores the widespread issue of negligence by medical authorities within the country where healthcare professionals fail to meet the expected standard of care, resulting in harm to patients. It also highlights the negative aspects of overdose of anesthesia which without proper tests might prove fatal for the patients.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2024 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).