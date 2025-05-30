Jammu, May 30 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India's border regions from being 'the last in line' to becoming 'the first in focus' under a new national development vision that places the periphery at the centre of growth.

“Over the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritised border areas and sought to do away with the 'last village' to replace it with 'first village' vision, placing border development at the heart of national growth,” he said at the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan' in the R S Pura sector near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert for Heavy Rain, 'Yellow' for Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds at Isolated Places on May 31 and June 1.

The event was attended by farmers, youth and budding entrepreneurs from the nearby villages.

Referring to India's economic progress, the minister said the country has jumped from the fifth to the fourth largest economy globally, dispelling myths that national security measures could hinder economic growth.

Also Read | Maharashtra IPS Reshuffle: 13 DCP Rank Officers Transferred, Check Names of Officials and New Postings Here.

“This rise is a befitting reply to so-called intellectuals, who doubted India's capability to sustain economic growth with a robust defence policy,” Singh said.

“Operation Sindoor is a perfect example of how a strong strategic approach can go hand-in-hand with economic growth,” he added.

Singh credited Prime Minister Modi's focus on the underprivileged as a central plank of governance, stating that 26 crore citizens have been lifted out of poverty in the last ten years.

"Schemes like the Fasal Bima Yojana, Nano Urea and direct benefit transfers to marginal farmers, especially in conflict-prone areas, were instrumental in this transformation", he added.

The minister also highlighted the efforts made by the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide crop insurance coverage to farmers, whose fields are affected by cross-border shelling.

Singh cited the Purple revolution, which began in Bhaderwah under the aroma mission, as a model of agri-based entrepreneurship.

“Over 3,000 lavender startups are now working with perfume industries in Mumbai. This is redefining agriculture as a modern, profitable venture,” he said.

Singh pointed out that off-season tulip cultivation, saffron and marigold farming in Srinagar through the CSIR initiatives are pushing floriculture to new heights.

On the technological front, the minister announced that a biotech industrial park has been set up in Kathua alongside a biotech kisan hub under the aspirational districts programme.

“An AI-based agricultural decision-making system will soon be launched in Srinagar to empower farmers with real-time data and predictive models,” said Singh.

“The road to Viksit Bharat by 2047 runs through value addition in unexplored sectors. Jammu and Kashmir will play a pivotal role in building this future,” he added.

The minister said that Group Captain Shukla, who would soon fly to the International Space Station, will carry biotech kits from India to conduct experiments in plant and seedling research in space.

“This is India's fusion of agriculture and space science. It's a proud moment,” he added.

Singh said that four agromet observatories under the Gram Krishi Seva Yojana have been established in Ladakh, Srinagar, Jammu and Poonch.

"Additionally, four new district-level agromet units have been launched in Kupwara, Baramulla, Kathua and Reasi, with support from SKUAST," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)