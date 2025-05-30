Mumbai, May 30: In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Friday transferred 13 IPS officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Of the 13 officers, 10 are from the Greater Mumbai area, while three are from other districts.

Krishna Kant Upadhyay, who is the DCP, Headquarters 1, has been posted as the DCP, Zone 3, while Datta Nalawade, who is the DCP, CID, Disclosure, has been appointed as the DCP, Zone 10, the DCP, Protection, Mahesh Chimte as the DCP, Zone 12, the DCP, Zone 6, Navnath Dhavle as the DCP, Anti-Narcotics Squad, and the DCP, Zone 7, Vijaykant Sagar as the DCP, Port. Maharashtra Bureaucratic Reshuffle: BJP-Led State Government Transfers 27 IPS Officers, Check Names of Officials and New Postings Here.

Further, Prashant Pardeshi, who is the DCP, Mantralaya Security, has been appointed as the DCP, Transport, South, the DCP, Armed Forces, Kalina, Nimit Goyal as the DCP, Special Action Squad, the DCP, Zone 3, Dattatray Kamble as the DCP, Special Branch 1, replacing Purshottam Karhad, who has been appointed the DCP, Cyber Crime, and the DCP, Zone 10, Sachin Gunjal, as DCP, Prohibition, Crime Branch. Fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana: 2,652 Maharashtra Government Employees ‘Misused’ Scheme, State To Recover INR 3.58 Crore.

Satara's Superintendent of Police, Samir Shaikh, has been posted as the DCP, Mumbai Zone 6, Ahilyanagar's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola, as the DCP, Mumbai Zone 7, and Assistant Inspector General, Law and Order, Raj Tikak Roshan as the DCP, CID, Disclosure. The transfer order was issued by Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police, Administration, Nishith Mishra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).