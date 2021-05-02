New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the progress of converting nitrogen plants to oxygen plants in the country.

Considering the requirement of medical oxygen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Government of India explored the feasibility of conversion of existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen.

"Various such potential industries, wherein existing nitrogen plants may be spared for the production of oxygen were identified," informed the Prime Minister's Office.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister in which Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Road Transport and Highways and other senior officials were in attendance, the process of converting the existing Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) nitrogen plants for the production of oxygen was discussed.

It was also discussed that in nitrogen plants, Carbon Molecular Sieve (CMS) is used whereas Zeolite Molecular Sieve (ZMS) is required for producing oxygen. Therefore, by replacing CMS with ZMS and carrying out few other changes such as oxygen analyzer, control panel system, flow valves, etc. existing nitrogen plants can be modified to produce oxygen. On deliberation with the industries, so far 14 industries have been identified where conversion of plants is under progress. Further 37 Nitrogen plants have been also identified with the help of industry associations, the officials informed in the meeting.

"A nitrogen plant modified for the production of oxygen can be either shifted to a nearby hospital or, in case it is not feasible to shift the plant, it can be used for on-site production of oxygen, which can be transported to the hospital through specialised vessels/cylinders."

India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 3,689 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542.

Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

