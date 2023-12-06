New Delhi, December 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 2nd edition of the flagship Financial Technology event - Infinity Forum 2.0, on December 9, 2023, an official statement said on Wednesday. The event is hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the aegis of the Government of India. The 1st edition of the Forum was organised in December 2021 and witnessed over 95,000 registrations across more than 80 countries and a 'FinTech Showcase' with over 100 virtual exhibitors hosted alongside the main event.

The Forum is hosted by IFSCA as a global thought leadership platform on financial services, where progressive ideas, pressing problems, and innovative technologies from across the world get Discovered, Discussed and Developed into solutions and opportunities. PM Narendra Modi Lauds GDP Growth for Q2, Says It Displays Strength of Indian Economy Amid ‘Testing Times Globally’.

Organised as a pre-cursor event to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the 2nd edition of the Infinity Forum 2.0, shall be held in hybrid mode, with an invite-only in-person event scheduled in GIFT City and for virtual participation from participants across the globe.

Distinguished speakers from the Union Government and Government of Gujarat shall include the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel; Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal; Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. PM Narendra Modi Greets People As Garba Achieves UNESCO Recognition As Intangible Cultural Heritage, Says ‘Garba a Celebration of Life, Unity and Our Deep-Rooted Traditions’

Ajay Seth, Secretary, DEA, Ministry of Finance; K. Rajaraman Chairperson, IFSCA; Hasmukh Adhia, Chairman, GIFT City Co. Ltd; Tapan Ray, MD and CEO, GIFT City Co. Ltd.; K. V. Kamath, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID); and Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, shall also address the participants.

The 2nd edition of the Forum will be centred on the theme 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services', which will be dovetailed through the following three tracks: The Forum will also witness participation and insightful discussions by several luminaries from the financial sector in India and across the globe.

The event shall be preceded by an "Investors Meet" scheduled for December 08, 2023, for FinTech entities that are authorised by IFSCA or recommended by institutions having MoU with IFSCA or accelerators that are authorised by IFSCA. The Investors Meet will comprise of:

A pitching session for the FinTech Entities to showcase their products and solutions, andOne-to-one meetings between participating investors and shortlisted FinTech Entities.The Forum is likely to witness in-person participation by 300+ CXOs with strong online participation from India and a global audience from over 20 Countries including the USA, the UK, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, Australia and Germany.

Among other participants, the event is expected to be attended by CXOs of large global organisations, Vice-Chancellors from foreign universities and representatives of foreign embassies. The full details about the 2nd edition of the Forum, its agenda and speakers, are available at https://www.infinityforum.in.

Infinity Forum 2.0 is organised by IFSCA and GIFT City and supported by Bloomberg as the International Partner; FICCI and Invest India as the Domestic Partners; and Boston Consulting Group as the Knowledge Partner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)