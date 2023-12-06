Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people after the "Garba" of Gujarat achieved UNESCO recognition as Intangible Cultural Heritage. "Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global acknowledgement," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. UNESCO Declares Gujarat's Garba as Intangible Cultural Heritage.

‘Garba a Celebration of Life, Unity and Our Deep-Rooted Traditions’

Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global… https://t.co/9kRkLZ1Igt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2023

