New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the civil servants at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on April 21.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, PM Modi has constantly appreciated the contribution of civil servants towards nation-building and enthused them to work even harder. The programme will serve as an apt platform for the Prime Minister to motivate and inspire civil servants across the country so that they may keep serving the nation with the same zeal.

Also Read | Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus Can Affect Different Cell Types in Brain Causing Long-Term Disabilities: Study.

During the event, PM Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration as well. These have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organizations of the central and State governments for the welfare of common citizens.

Exemplary work done in four identified priority programmes will be given awards: Promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal Yojana; Promoting Swasth Bharat through Health & Wellness Centres; Promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha; Holistic Development through Aspirational District Programme - overall progress with special focus on saturation approach.

Also Read | A Healthy India Means a Healthy World: WHO Representative to India Roderico H Ofrin.

Eight awards for the above four identified programmes will be given while seven awards shall be given for innovations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)