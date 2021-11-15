New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 17, 2021, at 10 AM via video conferencing, said a press release from the Prime Minister Office.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its hundred years in 2021. To commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC, the 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be held in Shimla on November 17-18 2021. The first Conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur and Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh will be present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)