Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to grace the inaugural day of the Sufi music festival titled Jahan-e-Khusrau in Delhi's Sunder Nursery on February 28, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali told reporters on Sunday.

A globally revered leader, known for his visionary thoughts and deep spiritual connections Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this special edition to recognise the unwavering commitment of Muzaffar Ali in keeping the legacy of Sufism with his festival Jahan-e-Khusrau alive, Muzaffar Ali said.

In his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked: "India is a land blessed with spirituality, art, and culture. For centuries, music has been an intrinsic part of the socio-cultural fabric of our day-to-day life."

"Deeply associated with spirituality and culture, it can elevate the mind and act as a rejuvenating and healing force. The participation of global artists, musicians, and dancers at the festival strongly resonates with the inclusive and all-encompassing worldview of our nation. May the melodious strains of soulful music build bridges of peace, harmony, and friendship between people, societies, and nations. May the Silver Jubilee edition of Jahan-e-Khusrau create abiding memories and be a huge success," the prime minister said in his message.

Marking 30 editions worldwide over the past 25 years, Jahan-e-Khusrau has evolved beyond a festival into a cultural movement, reviving and reimagining the mystical traditions of Rumi, Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleh Shah, Lalleshwari, and other revered Sufi saints.

Reflecting on this milestone edition, Muzaffar Ali, the festival's founder, shared: "Jahan-e-Khusrau was born from the whispers of saints and the melodies of mystics. For 25 years, it has been a sanctuary where music, poetry, and devotion merge to remind us that love is the ultimate path to unity. This Silver Jubilee edition is an invitation to rediscover the timeless wisdom of Sufi traditions and to celebrate the harmony that binds us all."

This year's festival, themed "Unity in Diversity", will host an extraordinary lineup of Sufi musicians, poets, and performers from across the globe, Muzaffar Ali said.

