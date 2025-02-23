New Delhi, February 23: A mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 20:47:17 IST on February 23, with its epicenter located at latitude 34.28°N and longitude 74.00°E, at a depth of 10 kilometers. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits Kupwara, No Casualties Reported.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 23/02/2025 20:47:17 IST, Lat: 34.28 N, Long: 74.00 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir," said NCS in a statement on X.

