New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities". The event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

The event will showcase the country's progress in design leadership, growth in UAVs Sector, Defence Space and futuristic technologies. Further, the event will promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production, said PMO statement.

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country. Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited. (ANI)

