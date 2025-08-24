New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 25th - 26th August. He will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at Khodaldham ground, Ahmedabad, at around 6 PM on 25th August. He will also address a public function.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on August 26, at around 10:30 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag off Battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and connectivity, the Prime Minister will dedicate multiple railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore to the Nation. It includes doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line worth over Rs 530 crore, gauge conversion of the 37 km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road Rail Line and 40 km Bechraji-Ranuj Rail Line worth over Rs 860 crore.

With the addition of broad-gauge capacity, these projects will ensure smoother, safer and more seamless connectivity in the region. This will significantly ease travel for daily commuters, tourists and businesses, while promoting regional economic integration.

Further, flagging off the passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati will provide improved access to religious destinations and stimulate economic activity at the grassroots level. The car-loaded freight train service from Bechraji will enhance connectivity to the state's industrial hubs, strengthening the logistics network and generating employment opportunities.

Furthering his vision to improve connectivity, enhance commuter safety, and accelerate regional development, Prime Minister will inaugurate widening of Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of six-lane vehicle underpasses on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur road; a railway overbridge on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam road, among others. Collectively, these initiatives will boost industrial growth, improve transport efficiency, and create economic opportunities in the region.

In a major boost to the power sector in the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate power distribution projects in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Gandhinagar under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), aimed at reducing losses, modernising the network and strengthening infrastructure under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The projects, worth over Rs 1000 crore, will reduce power breakdowns and outages during adverse weather, improve public safety, transformer protection and reliability of the electricity supply network.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Development of Slums situated at Sector-3 of Ramapir No Tekro under the In Situ Slum Rehabilitation Component of PMAY (U). He will also lay the foundation stone for major road widening projects being implemented on the Sardar Patel Ring Road around Ahmedabad to ease traffic flow and improve connectivity. He will lay the foundation stone of key urban infrastructure projects to strengthen water and sewerage management systems.

Strengthening administrative efficiency and public service delivery, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Gujarat. It will include the construction of a new Stamps and Registration Building in Ahmedabad West, aimed at improving citizen-centric services, and the establishment of a State-Level Data Storage Centre at Gandhinagar, designed to enhance secure data management and digital governance capabilities across Gujarat.

On 26th August, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two historic milestones at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. Together, these landmark initiatives underscore India's emergence as a global hub for green mobility while advancing the Prime Minister's commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In a major example of the success of Make in India, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and flag off the "e VITARA", Suzuki's first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV). The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki's global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

Taking large strides towards becoming Aatmanirbhar in the field of green energy, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the next phase of India's battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat. The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. This development ensures that more than eighty per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India. (ANI)

