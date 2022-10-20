Narmada (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to his home state Gujarat, will launch Mission LiFE in Kevadia today.

Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in Kevadia. Thereafter, the launch of Mission LiFE will be done by PM Modi, in the presence of the UN Secretary-General at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia.

Envisaged by PM Modi, it is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Later on the day, PM Modi will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organized from 20-22 October 2022 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Conference will bring together 118 Heads of Indian Missions (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) from all over the world.

The Heads of Missions are currently visiting their respective states to familiarize themselves with India's Flagship Missions such as those pertaining to Aspirational Districts, One District One Product, Amrit Sarovar Mission, among others.

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara, Tapi.

He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts. (ANI)

