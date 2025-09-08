New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab tomorrow, September 9, to review the flood-related situation.

He will undertake an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh.

At around 1:30 PM, PM Modi will reach Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, where he will meet officials and chair a high-level review meeting on the situation.

PM Modi will also meet the flood-affected persons and NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Kangra.

Then, the Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab around 3 pm.

He will arrive at Gurdaspur around 4:15 PM, where he will hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation.

He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

The Prime Minister's direct review is aimed at closely monitoring relief and rehabilitation efforts to support the people of the two states during this difficult time.

Earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday expressed grave concern over the devastation caused by continuous monsoon disasters in the state and said that Himachal would take many years to "recover" and stand on its feet again.

The Leader of Opposition also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct an aerial survey of disaster-affected regions in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday before meeting families in Kangra and holding discussions with the state government.

While speaking to ANI, the former CM said, "Tomorrow, PM Modi will also conduct an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas in Himachal, and after that, he will come to Kangra and meet the affected families and will also meet the government. We welcome the PM's visit to Himachal. In such a situation, if this kind of sequence continues, then how will Himachal be able to stand on its feet? Upon assessing the damage, it appears that Himachal will take many years to recover and stand on its feet again."

The BJP leader underlined the widespread destruction across Himachal Pradesh, pointing out that no district had been left "untouched". (ANI)

