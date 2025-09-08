Chandigarh [India], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the flood-affected Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said that there was an estimated loss of Rs 20,000 crores and hoped that the Prime Minister would announce a major relief package when he comes to the state on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "Tomorrow the PM is coming. Before this Agriculture Minister came. Since the 15th, a large part of Punjab has been submerged in water, and three weeks later, the Agriculture Minister is saying that he will give a report. In this age of technology, when news is being broadcast on TV channels, when people have lost their lives, then he is saying that he will give a report. He came here, made accusations, got his photos taken, and then left. We hope the PM will announce a major relief package when he comes here."

He further said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has said that GST and Rural Development Fund's 60,000 crore of Punjab is pending which belongs to Punjab. An estimate has been done that there is a loss of Rs 20,000 crore."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab tomorrow, September 9, to review the flood-related situation.

Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab around 3 pm.

He will arrive at Gurdaspur around 4:15 PM, where he will hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation. He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur. The Prime Minister's direct review is aimed at closely monitoring relief and rehabilitation efforts to support the people of the two states during this difficult time.

The Punjab government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 20000 per acre for farmers whose lands were submerged and crops were damaged due to floods in the state, a statement from the CMO said.

"The Punjab government has announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers whose fields have been submerged under flood waters and whose crops have been damaged," the statement read.

The devastating flooding in Punjab has caused significant disruption in several districts, impacting countless families who now face challenges in meeting their basic needs. In response, the Punjab government is distributing relief materials extensively in the affected areas, with ministers taking an active role in supervising and reinforcing river embankments across the region. (ANI)

