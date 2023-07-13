New Delhi, July 13: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up over phone from France to enquire about the flood and waterlogging situation in the national capital.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called from France to enquire about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it," Saxena said in a tweet in Hindi. Kerala High Court Says Non-Payment of Timely Salary to KSRTC Employees Cannot Be Allowed To Continue.

"Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi called from France and inquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it in detail. He directed to take appropriate steps in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the… pic.twitter.com/PMlbNsRcQg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The Lt Governor said the prime minister "directed that appropriate steps be taken in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the central government". UN Says ‘end to AIDS’ Possible by 2030.

Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes in Delhi as the Yamuna river water level rose to record high, causing immense hardship for the people.

