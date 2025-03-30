New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): In the 120th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, PM Modi on Sunday unveiled a unique calendar for children to make summer vacations more productive and creative,

The PM said that the special 'MY-Bharat' calendar" would share a study tour where children could learn about how 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' operate, experience border village by becoming a part of the vibrant village campaign and many other activities.

"I would also like to discuss with you the special calendar of MY-Bharat, which has been prepared for this summer vacation. At the moment, copy of this calendar is kept in front of me. I want to share some unique efforts from this calendar. For example, in the study tour of MY-Bharat, you can know how our 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' function. You can undergo a unique experience in the border villages by becoming a part of the vibrant village campaign. Along with this, you can definitely become a part of the cultural and sports activities there. At the same time, by participating in the padyatra on Ambedkar Jayanti, you can also spread awareness about the values of the Constitution." PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister Modi urged children and their parents to share their holiday experiences with a hashtag of #HolidayMemories.

"I specially urge children and their parents as well to share their holiday experiences with #HolidayMemories. I will try to include your experiences in the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat'," he said.

With the onset of summer season, the Prime Minister said that the campaigns like 'Catch the Rain' and Jal Sanchay Jay Bhagidari is being run to connect more people with water conservation.

"With the onset of summer, water harvesting works and water conversation have gained momentum in many states. The Minister of Jal Shakti and various voluntary organisations are working in this direction. Thousands of artificial ponds, check dams, borewell recharge and community sock pits are being constructed in country. Like every year, this year too, preparations are underway for 'Catch the Rain' campaign. This campaign is not of the government but of society, public. Jal Sanchay Jay Bhagidari campaign is also being run to connect more and more people with water conservation," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that in the last few years, India has conserved 11 billion cubic metres of water through newly built tanks, ponds and other water recharge structures.

He said, "The effort is that natural resources we have inherited should reach the next general intact. by conserving rain, we can save lot of water from being wasted, in the last few years, unprecedented works of water conservation have been done in many parts of the country. In the last 7-8 years, more than 11 billion cubic metres of water has been conserved through newly built tanks, ponds and other water recharge structures. You must be thinking how much water is 11 billion cubic metre water? You must have seen the pictures collected in Bhakra Nangal Dam. this water forms the Govind Sagar Lake. The length of this lake is more than 90 kilometres. even in this lake, not more than 9-10 billion cubic metres of water can be conserved, only 9-10 billion cubic metres. and the countrymen with their small efforts have managed to conserve 11 billion cubic metres water in different parts of nation."

Citing an example, PM Modi said, "People of Gadag district have also set an explode. In the last some years, the lakes of two villages here had completely dried. there came a time when there was no water left even for the animals to drink. slowly, the lake was filled with grass and bushes but some villager decided to revive the lake and got down to work. And as they say, where there is a will, there is a way. seeing the efforts of the villagers, nearby social organisations also joined them, people ego together and cleaned the garbage and mud, and after some time, the lake area became completely clean. People are now waiting for the rainy season, and indeed this is a great example of catch the rain campaign."

Prime Minister Modi urged people to keep cold water in a pot in front of house for birds.

"If possible, during summers, keep cold water in a pot in front of your house. Keep water for birds on the roof of the house or even in the verandah. See how blessed you will feel after doing this punya karma (pious deed)," he said. (ANI)

