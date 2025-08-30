Siwan (Bihar) [India], August 30 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that PM Modi wins elections through vote theft, but "we won't let them steal votes in Bihar."

"Modi wins elections through vote theft. We have to tell him that in Bihar, we won't let them steal votes. The Constitution of India grants the right to one vote per person, not more. Voting is the right of the poor, backwards, Dalits, and minorities," Gandhi asserted at the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Siwan.

The Congress leader emphasised the need to protect the constitutional right to vote and vowed to safeguard the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar.

"PM Modi, who is in cahoots with Ambani and Adani, will first take your vote, then your ration card, and then your land. 'Vote Chori' is an attack on the Constitution of Ambedkar. We will not let anyone attack this Constitution," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

He further said that Congress will further expose more "vote theft" in the coming days.

"We have exposed the theft in Mahadevapura (in Bengaluru) till now. In the coming time, we will expose such thefts in the rest of the country. Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, in all these places, we are going to expose the theft of the BJP, the theft of PM Modi..," he said.

He said voting is a right for all, including the poor, the backwards classes, and the Dalits.

"People like Anil Ambani or Mukesh Ambani have the same voting rights as the poorest children of India. Voting is the right of the poor, the backwards, the Dalits," he said.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates. (ANI)

