New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday on Friday, and said her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country.

"Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone," Modi said on X.

"She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he added.

Murmu is India's first tribal president and assumed the office in 2022.

