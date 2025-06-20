Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 20, 2025: HCL Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday

Mumbai, June 20: Several stocks will be in focus today, June 20, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking forward to buy and sell stocks during Friday's trading session. Although buying and selling of shares is a common practice, it's essential to be aware of the latest stock market updates to make informed decisions. Today, stocks of Nestle India, HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Gallantt Ispat, Ashoka Buildcon, Container Corporation of India and Mastek Ltd are likely to be in the spotlight.

Shares of Nestle India Limited (NSE: NESTLEIND), HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK), LTIMindtree Limited (NSE: LTIM) and HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH) all ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. At the end of the trading session on June 19, stocks of Nestle India Limited (NSE: NESTLEIND), HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK), LTIMindtree Limited (NSE: LTIM) and HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH) fell by INR 27.50, INR 0.80, INR 100 and INR 9.10, respectively. How a Brokerage Calculator and Stock Average Calculator Can Save You Money.

Similarly, stocks of Ashoka Buildcon Limited (NSE: ASHOKA) and Container Corporation of India Limited (NSE: CONCOR) also ended Thursday's trading session in red after declining by INR 6.04 and INR 19.65 each. On a similar line, stocks of Mastek Ltd (BSE: MASTEK), which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) fell by INR 61.50 and ended in red too. That said, shares of Gallantt Ispat Limited (NSE: GALLANTT) closed Thursday's trading session in green and saw a rise of INR 26.85. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower As Investors Remain Cautious Due to Rising Tensions Between Iran and Israel.

It is worth noting that all shares mentioned above are among the list of stocks to watch out for today, June 20. Although the said stocks will be in focus during Friday's trading session, it is advised to consult a financial advisor before making any investment in the share market.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

