New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with armed forces personnel on board the INS Vikrant today and witnessed a demonstration of air power and prowess of Indian Navy.

The Prime Minister mentioned the warships, aircraft, fighter jets and helicopters which took part in the Flypast and the Steampast.

Also Read | Diwali Samvat 2082: Nifty, Sensex End Samvat 2081 on Strong Note With 6% Return.

"The warships which took part in today's Steampast included INS Vikrant (the review platform), INS Vikramaditya (where I had been ten years ago for the Combined Commanders' Conference), INS Surat (which was commissioned earlier this year in Mumbai), INS Mormugao, INS Chennai (which was a part of the Bastille Day celebrations 2023 in France), INS Imphal (which took part in this year's Mauritius National Day celebrations), INS Kolkata, INS Tushil, INS Tabar, INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Deepak and INS Aditya," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"The Flypast at INS Vikrant included the Chetak with flag and navy ensign, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier, P8I and MiG 29K," he added.

Also Read | AWS Down: Amazon Web Services Global Outage Disrupts AI Platforms, E-Commerce Sites, Websites and Online Games.

PM Modi interacted with the soldiers and said he was fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with the Naval personnel.

"Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said.

The 262 meters-long INS Vikrant has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes which is much larger and advanced than her predecessor.

The ship is powered by four Gas Turbines totaling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots. Built at an overall cost of close to Rs 20,000 crore, the project has progressed in three phases of contract between MoD and CSL.

Vikrant has been built with a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, and has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed wing and rotary aircraft.

Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with armed forces near the Indo-Pak border in Kutch.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)