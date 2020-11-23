Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, describing the Congress veteran as a popular leader.

"Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away.

"My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," Modi said on Twitter.

Gogoi died here on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

